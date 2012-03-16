Anita Singh,a 1990-batch IAS officer,was posted as secretary to the Chief Minister on Thursday. She had served as secretary to the chief minister during the previous Samajwadi Party government when Mulayam Singh was CM.

Anita Singh promptly moved into the chamber which was occupied by Mayawatis cabinet secretary Shashank Shekhar Singh. She retained her earlier charge of secretary,administrative reforms,and was also given civil aviation and estate departments.

The other secretary to the chief minister is Alok Kumar,who was serving as Director General of Stamp and Registration.

Rajiv Kumar,a 1983-batch officer,who was Divisional Commissioner of Faizabad and secretary of Land Revenue management,was posted as Principal Secretary,Appointment and Personnel,along with Vigilance.

Rajendra Mohan,a 1982-batch officer,who was Principal Secretary,UP Reorganisation Co-ordination Department,was posted Principal Secretary,Home.

Pandhary Yadav,Juhairbin Sagir and PCS officer Shambhu Singh Yadav were posted as special secretaries in the Chief Ministers Office.

Hira Lal Gupta was posted as special secretary,appointments; Raj Kishore Yadav as special secretary,estate department; and Jai Prakash Singh as special secretary,health.

Navneet Sehgal,Kuwan Fateh Bahadur,Netram and Ravindra Singh,who were in the secretariat of Mayawati,have been kept waiting for a posting.

