scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

CM inaugurates projects in Ballia and Chandauli

Chandauli gets projects worth Rs 963 crore, Ballia Rs 80 crore

Chandra Shekhar, CM Yogi Adityanath, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsCM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former PM Chandra Shekhar in Ballia on Sunday. Twitter/ @myogiadityanath

Unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar in Ballia on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 80 crore in the district. He later also visited Chandauli and launched about 57 development projects worth around Rs 963.52 crore.

Chandra Shekhar, who was the prime minister during 1990-91, was born in Ballia’s Ibrahim Patti village.The statue was unveiled at Chandra Shekhar Udyan in the district.

Addressing a public meeting, Adityanath said there is an immense scope of food processing enterprises and sending them through waterways. He also urged farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to come forward and explore opportunities in international markets for their agricultural products .

“This can help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of doubling farmers’ incomes and also contribute towards making UP a $1-trillion economy. Cargos and the inland waterways service introduced between Haldia and Varanasi, via Ballia, can play a vital role in facilitating export of fresh vegetables from the district,” said the CM while adding that the move will enable thousands of people to get jobs in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me

The CM also directed people’s representatives to come up with a proposal for a medical college in Ballia so that necessary action could be taken by the government as part of its goal to build a medical college in each district of the state.  He also emphasised the need for increasing the number of doctors posted in hospitals in Ibrahim Patti and linking more local residents with schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aarogya Yojana.

Calling the former PM a “jan nayak”, Adityanath said, “He was a leader of independent India, who rose above party lines to do value-based politics. He was against moves to crush democracy and contributed to strengthening parliamentary democracy…He gave Ballia a new identity.” Chandra Shekhar also supported the Swadeshi movement, which made him popular in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the CM said.

More from Lucknow

In Chandauli, the CM distributed letters to beneficiaries of various government schemes, inaugurated an exhibition based on the government’s plans for development of the state, participated in the ‘annaprashan’ ceremony of children. He was accompanied by Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and other officials. Adityanath said that soon, with assistance from Israel through an ‘Indo-Israel Center of Excellence for Vegetables’, Chandauli will also become an ideal centre for vegetable production.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:57:24 am
Next Story

Murder spree in West Delhi: Main accused among three arrested

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement