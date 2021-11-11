CM flags off Kanpur Metro’s trial run: ‘It will curb pollution’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the trial run of Kanpur Metro and said that the commercial service of the Metro would start for the public in the next four to six weeks.

The chief minister said that despite the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the work on the Metro project, which began on November 15, 2019, was completed in a record two years’ time.

“In the next four to six weeks, people of Kanpur will have access to an excellent public transport system. The Metro service will not only provide the best transport facility to the people of Kanpur, it will also ease their daily lives and help in eliminating vehicular congestion, thereby controlling the pollution in the city,” Adityanath said.

Thanking the Central government “for cooperation in the project”, the chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would himself inaugurate the project in the coming weeks.

The CM also hit out at the previous governments in the state alleging that “due to their corrupt mindset”, Kanpur, an industrial town on the banks of Ganga, could not develop to its true potential. “Metro project will restore the glory of Kanpur city and bring it back to the track of growth and development,” he added.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, accused the BJP of taking credit for schemes launched in its regime. “Foundation of Kanpur Metro was laid on October 4, 2016 in presence of the then central minister Venkaiah Naidu and the then MP Murli Manohar Joshi. The BJP has nothing to its credit. It is only taking credit for previous government’s work,” a party spokesperson said. The trial run of the Metro service on Wednesday began on the first stretch of 9km – from IIT-Kanpur to Motijheel. The stretch has nine stations. In the second phase, Metro will connect Motijheel to Transport Nagar area. In this stretch, underground stations will be built.

Officials said that initially, six trains will be operational on the 9-km stretch. Later, six more trains will be pressed into service. The commercial operations are scheduled to begin in mid-December.

As per the project plan, Kanpur Metro will have two corridors of 32.5km. The first stretch of 23.8 km will be from IIT-Kanpur to Naubasta. The second corridor of 8.6 km will extend between Chandrashekhar Azad Agricutlure University and Barra area.

The 9-km stretch for which the trial run began on Wednesday is the priority stretch of the first corridor.

According to officials, the Metro trains will be using the new “regenerative breaking” technology to save energy, whereby for every 1000 units used, about 35 to 45 per cent will be regenerated. Other features include about 56 USB charging points per train, a talk-back button in case of emergency and a long stop request button for differently-abled. Further, the train plans to use 100 per cent LED lights to reduce energy consumptions. It will have LCD panels for infotainment, along with CCTV cameras on the train.