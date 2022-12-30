CM Fellowship Programme Focus on promoting self-employment, CM tells research fellows

Praising research scholars of the CM Fellowship Programme for their work, Chief Minister urged them to organise bank camps in their respective areas to promote self-employment in villages.

Under the CM Fellowship Programme, research scholars are appointed to assess the impact of government policies and identify challenges in their implementation in aspirational blocks of the state. There are 100 aspirational blocks in the state and one research scholar has been appointed for each aspirational block.

“Till March 2022, 99 development blocks in the state lagged behind the state average (on aspirational development blocks); currently, only 13 do. This has been made possible by the diligent work of the Chief Minister Fellowship Programme researchers,” said Adityanath during an interaction with the research scholars.

“To promote self-employment, bank camps should be organised at gram panchayat level… When research scholars are in the field, they can take forward their programme by better communication with officials and the people. This will yield meaningful results,” the CM told the research fellows.

He said that to benefit farmers, the cost of farming must be lowered. “The farmers should be informed about drone training for spraying pesticide… In order to provide employment to youth, skill development camps should be organised in every development block,” the CM added.

He also directed the researchers to make extensive tours and public contact in the district. “Collect people’s feedback on plans,” he told them.