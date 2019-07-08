CM Adityanath orders removal of Maharajganj SDM, suspends three power officials

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath, during a review meeting in Kushinagar division Sunday, ordered the removal of Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Maharajganj district and sought an explanation from the chief medical officers of Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj for laxity in duty.

Adityanath has been reviewing development works of different divisions. The Chief Minister ordered the removal of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Maharajganj city, Satyam Mishra. He also instructed that two executive engineers of the power department in Padrauna area of Kushinagar for poor performance.

During the review meeting, the CM asked the officials to ensure completion of under-construction cow shelters in the districts concerned. An official spokesperson of the government said the CM also asked officials to impose “heavy fine” on those leaving their cattle in the open.

Later in the day, Adityanath was in Gorakhpur, where he ordered suspension of three officials of the power department including a junior engineer, a sub-divisional officer and an executive engineer for poor quality of work being undertaken for underground electricity cable installation.

The officials suspended are: Arun Chaudhary (junior engineer), Pratyush Ballabh (SDO) and A K Singh (executive engineer), a statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information Department, Avaneesh Awasthi, said irregularities were found in the work, which was being undertaken under the Integrated Power Development Scheme.