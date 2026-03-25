CM Adityanath launches ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’ portal for easy, intervention-free investment process in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the single-window portal ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’ in a bid to make the investment process in the state easier and intervention-free. He also distributed incentives to 45 companies and Letters of Comfort (LoCs) to 62 firms, calling it a “major step for industrial development” and said that these proposals will pave the way for around Rs 50,000 crore investments, generating employment opportunities for around 50,000 youth.

Congratulating the entrepreneurs at the event, Yogi said, “The government is committed to ensuring rapid ground-breaking after MoUs, resolving minor issues related to investments quickly, and providing a favourable environment for industries.”

The trust of entrepreneurs is the real strength of development, and the state will continue to build on it to become a leading centre of investment and industrial growth, he said.

The chief minister said that investor confidence is the greatest capital of the state, and the government is continuously working to strengthen it.

“Uttar Pradesh has a market-ready and industry-ready workforce, with a large pool of skilled youth. It also possesses one of the best demographic dividends globally, along with a vast consumer base, making it highly attractive for investors,” he said.

To further strengthen ease of doing business, the complex land-use conversion process under Section 80 has been abolished. Now, once a map is approved under the master plan, land use will be deemed automatically approved, eliminating the need for separate certification.

With the launch of ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0,’ over 530 services from more than 43 departments have been simplified and consolidated into fewer than 200 services. The platform offers features such as a PAN-based single user ID, dynamic CAF, AI chatbot, real-time tracking, automated alerts, and end-to-end online monitoring.

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It is integrated with NSWS, IGRS, and the GIS land bank, providing a seamless, transparent, and predictable digital ecosystem, making the investment process easier and intervention-free.

“The government has taken several key initiatives to accelerate industrial growth,” he said.

Recently, the cabinet has approved the Private Business Park Policy, allowing investors to develop business parks under a plug-and-play model.

Under this model, the government will provide land, while investors will invest capital, and profits will be shared transparently under a revenue-sharing system, he said.

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This policy will play a key role in developing Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for emerging technologies. Additionally, through Invest UP, a PMU Skill Connect Cell has been formed to provide skilled manpower as per industry needs, while an Entrepreneurship Development Cell will support and guide new entrepreneurs, the chief minister said, adding that there will be no unnecessary interference, ensuring a smooth and secure environment for investors.

“Incentives worth Rs 2,781.12 crore have been distributed to 85 projects across sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, cement, bioplastics, iron and steel, food processing, and electronics. Among these, Rs 73 crore was given to four IT and electronics projects, and Rs 20 crore to 10 food processing projects,” Yogi said.

He highlighted that only 16 LoCs were issued between 2012 and 2017, whereas 3,367 LoCs have been issued in the past nine years, reflecting a major transformation in the investment ecosystem.

Yogi also made it clear that any disruption or disorder in industrial operations will not be tolerated and if attempts are made to hinder industries in the name of trade unions or otherwise, immediate strict action will be taken.

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Incentives have directly been transferred to accounts following which stalled projects, especially in food processing, are gaining momentum, the government said.

Despite having 11% of India’s cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh contributes 21% to food grain production and is now focusing on value addition and employment generation, it added.

The state offers 75,000 acres of land bank, seamless connectivity, 55% share in India’s expressway network (soon to be 60%), 12 domestic and four international airports, with the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar) set to become the country’s largest cargo and logistics hub with MRO facilities, the government said.

Additionally, inland waterways linked to Varanasi, metro services in seven cities, and a strong road network are expanding investment beyond NCR to Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, central, and western Uttar Pradesh, it added.