CM Adityanath asks officials to improve recovery rate in Lucknow

Long queues for COVID-19 test outside Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With 3,099 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh’s tally on Saturday reached 4,33,712 while the toll attributed to the virus rose to 6,353 with 60 fatalities.

As many as 3,87,149 of the total patients have been declared recovered. After taking into account the recoveries and deaths, active cases have dropped to 40,210.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said CM Yogi Adityanath had expressed satisfaction over testing capacity and directed it to be increased further.

The CM directed the authorities to improve the recovery rate in Lucknow — the worst-hit district in the state.

Lucknow recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 317, followed by 161 from Prayagraj, 154 each from Ghaziabad and Varanasi, 153 from Meerut, 151 from Gorakhpur, 146 from Gautam Buddha Nagar and 103 from Kanpur Nagar. Lucknow also recorded the highest number of fresh deaths at eight. It was followed by four death each in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Hardoi.

In terms of district-wise toll, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar have recorded more than 700 Covid related deaths at 772 and 701 deaths. Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Meerut have seen more than 200 deaths.

Setting a new record, the state on Friday tested 1,76,514 samples, crossing the 1.17 crore mark.

Lucknow, which has reported 57,386 positive cases, has a recovery rate of 89.73 per cent, a tad higher than the state rate of 89.3 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd