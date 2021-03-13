CM: 25-year action plan needed to ensure India fulfils potential

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for a 25-year action plan to ensure India reaches the path of “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for a 25-year action plan to ensure India reaches the path of “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat [One India, Best India]” by the time of the centenary celebrations of its independence.

He made the comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava”, a national festival being held to mark 75 years of Indian independence. Modi kickstarted the celebrations from Sabarmati in Gujarat.

The celebrations in Uttar Pradesh were simultaneously launched at Lucknow, Meerut, Ballia and Jhansi. Adityanath joined the festivities from the Kakori Sheed Smarak here. He spoke of a need to sensitise the youth about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, and informed people about a series of events and activities that would be held to give the freedom fighters their due respect.



“It is my privilege that today I have been called to visit the memory site of the Kakori incident of 1925, where the immortal martyrs sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said his administration had already started a year-long series of events to mark the Chauri-Chaura incident of 1922, and would also carry out the beautification of the Chauri-Chaura Shaheed Smarak. According to sources, the government also plans to develop such sites as “heritage tourist spots”.

Adityanath said the youth at the time of the freedom movement sacrificed their lives to ensure the country’s independence and called on people to remember the value of freedom and ensure India remains independent. The chief minister said not just the men but also women in those times were connected to the movement and gave a new direction to the freedom struggle.



Apart from the Kakori Shaheed Smarak here, the other places were the celebrations were launched were the Shaheed Smarak and Freedom Struggle Museum in Meerut, the Shaheed Smarak in Ballia and the Fort of Jhansi. They are among the 75 places across India where the celebrations are being marked.