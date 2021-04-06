Close aide of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari held in ambulance case

Barabanki police have arrested a close associate of Mukhtar Ansari for allegedly using fake documents to register the ambulance, which was recently used to ferry the gangster-turned-politician from a jail to a court in Mohali in Punjab. (file photo)

On Friday, a case was lodged against a Mau-based doctor — Alka Rai of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital and Research Center – whose forged documents were used for registering the vehicle.

“Rajnath Yadav, who has been arrested, is a close associate of Mukhtar Ansari. He and Mujahid went to Alka Rai and got her signatures using fake documents. Based on that, the ambulance was registered… We are going to arrest more people in the coming days,” SP (Barabanki) Yamuna Prasad said.

He added that charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, knowingly furnishing false information to a public servant and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act have been imposed against Mukhtar Ansari, Alka Rai, Sheshanath Rai, Mujahid and Rajnath Yadav.

After Ansari was brought to a Mohali court in a bullet-proof ambulance with a Barabanki number plate, it had sparked a controversy with UP Police registering a case of fake registration and sent a five-member team to Punjab to probe the case.

The Punjab Police had earlier clarified that an inmate can be transported in a private ambulance on medical grounds and the cost of conveyance has to be borne by the prisoner.