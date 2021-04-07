Clerk dismissed from service for issuing 88 fake arms licences

Kanpur District Magistrate has dismissed a clerk from services after he was allegedly found guilty of issuing 88 arms licences by using scanned signature of senior officials.

Kanpur District Magistrate has dismissed a clerk from services after he was allegedly found guilty of issuing 88 arms licences by using scanned signature of senior officials. The action against Vineet Tiwari, who was posted in the arms section of Collectorate Office in Kanpur, was taken after he had failed to file a reply on the 15-point chargesheet issued to him.

Additional District Magistrate, Kanpur, Atul Kumar confirmed that District Magistrate Alok Tiwari has dismissed Tiwari from services on various charges. Tiwari was under suspension since 2019 when the racket was busted.

City Magistrate, Kanpur, Himanshu Rathor said it was found 88 arms licences were issued without the approval of then District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant and other officials concerned. Scanned signature of officials, including District Magistrate, were used on those licences issued in 2018-19, he added.

The licences were declared fake by the inquiry committee and a case against Tiwari and his associate was lodged in Kanpur, said Rathor. He added that Tiwari was holding the charge of arms division when those fake licences were issued.