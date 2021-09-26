Cleric, two others behind blast at BJP worker’s shop; 2 more on the run: Police

With the arrest of a 25-year-old cleric on Friday, Shamli police has claimed to have unravelled the conspiracy behind the low-intensity blast at an electric goods shop of a BJP worker in the Jhijhana area of the district about a week ago.

The bomb was allegedly planted to target the shop owner. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Police said the cleric, identified as Dawood, along with others planned to kill Kunwar Pal Sharma alias Ghosu (40) as he had allegedly abandoned a Muslim woman after marrying her. They added that Kunwar Pal is alleged to have converted to Islam for marriage and later embraced Hinduism. The BJP worker, however, denied converting to Islam.

Shamli SP Sukirti Madhav said a total of three persons, including the cleric, have been arrested in the case so far. He added that the accused said they were upset with the BJP worker as he had left the Muslim woman after marrying her.

The SP further said there was no personal enmity between Kunwar Pal and the accused and the sleuths haven’t yet found anything to suggest that the arrested persons knew the woman.

Dawood was a cleric at a mosque in Shamli. The SP said while three people have, so far, been arrested in the case, two more are still on the run. None of those arrested have any criminal history, the sleuths added.

The low-intensity blast took place on September 14 at the electric goods store at Chausana town in Jhijhana. Kunwar Pal told police that around 3pm, a youth, carrying a bag, came to his shop and purchased some electric bulbs.

According to the police, the youth left his bag and bulbs at the shop, saying he would be back to pick them up after buying vegetables from a nearby market. Minutes after he left, the bag blew up, the sleuths said, adding that other shopkeepers in the area rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound and informed the police.

A police team, along with officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), arrived at the spot. The forensic team collected remnants of the explosive device and sent them for examination. The report is still awaited.

Two days after the blast, the police team arrested two local youths, Mohnish (23) and Taimur (35), after it was found during preliminary inquiry that Mohnish had kept the bag at the shop. The youths, who were subsequently taken into custody, informed police about the place in Shamli where the explosive device was assembled.

On Friday, the police team raided a place on the information of Mohnish and recovered Sulphuric Acid, Potassium Nitrate, Sulphur, pieces of glass and an iron socket with which the device was made. Circle officer, Kairana (Shamli), Jitendra Kumar said the recovered items were the leftovers after assembling the explosive device.

Police are conducting raids to trace two other accused. They have been identified as Taimur’s brother Haider and Shahzad, who allegedly assembled the explosive.

Taimur, who runs Unani medicine shop in Shamli, allegedly arranged sulphur and potassium nitrate, while Shahzad brought sulphuric acid. Mohnish is a labourer.

Police said they learned that the bomb was prepared by Shahzad, Mohnish and Dawood. “Shahzad knows how to make a bomb. Mohnish and Dawood, too, learnt how to assemble an explosive device as it was being made at the designated

place in Shamli,” a police officer said.

Officers from different security agencies have questioned the arrested persons, the SP said, adding that Shahzad is the prime accused in the case and there will be more clarity on where he learned to assemble an explosive device once he is nabbed.

According to the police, the accused, while being questioned, claimed that Kunwar Pal had a relationship with a Muslim girl residing in Delhi. The girl is a native of Shamli district but shifted to Delhi along with her parents a long time back.

The accused told the sleuths that Kunwar Pal married the woman after converting to Islam in Delhi and also changed his name to Firoz.