Cleric issues ‘fatwa’ against Bareilly activist

On August 22 last year, the Supreme Court (SC) had struck down triple talaq, calling it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law. On August 22 last year, the Supreme Court (SC) had struck down triple talaq, calling it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

A cleric issued a ‘fatwa’ against Bareilly-based activist Nida Khan on Monday for speaking against the Quran and opposing the practices of triple talaq and halala.

“The fatwa signed by Shahar Kaazi Maulana Aszad Raza Khan Kadri and Afzal Razvi of the Markazi Darul Ifta, was issued in answer to a question by Jama Maszid Imam Mohammad Khurshid Alam Razvi. Imam had gone to the Darul Ifta asking that Nida keeps saying that halala does not exist in Islam and Shariyat and that the practice is tyranny against women,” said Salman Hasan Khan Kadri, national vice-president of the Bareilly Ala Hazrat Shrine.

On August 22 last year, the Supreme Court (SC) had struck down triple talaq, calling it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law. It will soon hear arguments on nikah halala.

Nida Khan, herself a victim of triple talaq, runs an NGO called Ala Hazrat Helping Society in Bareilly. Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “These people have a personal rivalry against me as my case is still pending. On June 25, a chargesheet had been filed in the case and my husband, Nabir-e-Ala Hazrat, is to appear in court on July 20. Now they need to do something, and like every other time, they are taking the help of Shariya. However this changes nothing and I will keep fighting,” Nida said.

She added, “Islam is not someone’s to own. Who are these people to kick me out of Islam? The fatwa is unconstitutional and goes against the SC. If something happens to me or someone attacks me in the name of Islam, who will be responsible for it?”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App