Clean chit to AAP MP in hate speech case, police say no proof

Muzaffarnagar police have given clean a chit to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and two others in a hate speech case, citing no evidence against them.

Based on a complaint lodged by one Gaurav Agarwal, Muzaffarnagar police had booked the AAP MP and two others — Sabhajeet Singh and Brij Kumari — for allegedly trying to instigate people by claiming that the BJP government in UP favoured a certain caste. Agarwal had alleged that during a press conference in Delhi on August 12, 2020, Sanjay Singh claimed that Brahmins were being harassed in UP. He had also accused Sanjay Singh of trying to divide society on caste lines by alleging that the BJP government was favouring Thakurs.

A day later, police registered an FIR at City Kotwali police station against Sanjay Singh and two others under IPC section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes). Later, police added charges under the Information and Technology Act.

Additional SP (Crime) Durgesh Kumar Singh said they have filed a closure report in the case as no evidence was found against the accused. “Gaurav Agarwal appeared before the police to record his statement only after a notice was issued to him. In his statement, the complainant said he has no evidence, including documentary and electronic, to substantiate his claim. He also did not tell his source of information based on which he got the FIR registered,” said the ASP.