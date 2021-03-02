Classes 1 to 5 resume in UP govt schools with Covid rules in place

As per the schedule, which will be followed till March 31, schools will begin at 9 am and the first 15 minutes will be dedicated to prayer and students' roll call.

Almost a year after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, government primary schools reopened from classes 1 to 5 from Monday, complying with Covid protocols such as wearing masks and faceshields, maintaining social distancing norm and washing hands.

The Basic Education Department had earlier announced that classes 1 to 5 would start from March 1. Classes resumed after schools had taken written consent from guardians. Classes 6, 7 and 8 had started from February 10.

The department also added that students of classes 1, 5 and 6 will go to school on Mondays and Thursdays, those belonging to classes 2, 4 and 7 on Tuesdays and Fridays, while those in classes 3 and 8 will be allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The schools have also been asked to regularly sanitise classrooms and ensure social distancing norm all the time. Meanwhile, the data provided by the department said 1,43,255 of the primary schools reopened on Monday with around 60 lakh enrolment. Mid-day meal was served to nearly 30 lakh children.

Talking to The Indian Express, class 5 student of the Government Primary School in Lucknow’s Jagpal Kheda, Laxmi Sharma, said her school teachers have given strict directions to wear face masks continuously and maintain social distancing from other students. Her mother Sangeeta Sharma said after attending a recent parent-teacher meeting at the school, she gave her written consent to allow her child attend classes. She felt confident of the protocols being followed at the school.

On the situation of private schools, president of the unaided private schools’ association, Anil Agarwal, said most of the private schools have spare rooms as pre-primary classes have not resumed. So, they have invited students from classes between 1 and 5. However, he said the attendance data in different schools ranged from nearly 30 per cent to 70 per cent.

“On an average, the attendance percentage was around 52 and the same is expected to increase in the coming days. Today, both children and parents were very happy. Recently, we have taken consent from each and every guardian and will be studying the change in attendance percentage for the coming few days,” said Agarwal.

