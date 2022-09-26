scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Class XII student who opened fire at school principal arrested

Police said the Class XII student used a countrymade pistol to shoot at his principal

Sitapur student shoots principal, Jahangirabad, Sitapur, Sitapur police, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe school principal, 48-year-old Ram Singh Verma (48), had received a bullet injury near his hip and is admitted to Lucknow’s King George's Medical University.

Sitapur police on Sunday said they have arrested a 20-year-old Class XII student who allegedly opened fire at his school principal after he reprimanded him.

The incident happened at Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in the Jahangirabad area of Sitapur district around 7 am on Saturday.

The school principal, 48-year-old Ram Singh Verma (48), had received a bullet injury near his hip and is admitted to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University.

Verma’s condition is said to be stable.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...Premium
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples

“The student is 20 years old. He is an adult, and has a history of being violent and aggressive. One year ago, he was expelled from the school after he had a fight with some students. But because his father, a farmer, was a student of the same school, he was taken back… On Friday, the school principal reprimanded him and his classmate they were seen fighting outside the school gate. This angered him and he decided to shoot the principal the next day,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

According to the police, the Class XII student used a countrymade pistol to shoot at his principal.

More from Lucknow

“We have recovered the pistol after he told us where it was hidden. We are trying to find out from where he got it. He says it was lying at his home, but his parents say they don’t know anything about the pistol. He fired three times at the principal and missed twice. The bullet that hit the principal didn’t cause a lot of damage. The principal is stable and undergoing treatment,” the officer added. Police have booked the student under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 02:29:42 am
Next Story

Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks a cheetah in Kuno, they will have to face me’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement