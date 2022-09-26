Class XII student who opened fire at school principal arrested

Sitapur police on Sunday said they have arrested a 20-year-old Class XII student who allegedly opened fire at his school principal after he reprimanded him.

The incident happened at Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in the Jahangirabad area of Sitapur district around 7 am on Saturday.

The school principal, 48-year-old Ram Singh Verma (48), had received a bullet injury near his hip and is admitted to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University.

Verma’s condition is said to be stable.

“The student is 20 years old. He is an adult, and has a history of being violent and aggressive. One year ago, he was expelled from the school after he had a fight with some students. But because his father, a farmer, was a student of the same school, he was taken back… On Friday, the school principal reprimanded him and his classmate they were seen fighting outside the school gate. This angered him and he decided to shoot the principal the next day,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

According to the police, the Class XII student used a countrymade pistol to shoot at his principal.

“We have recovered the pistol after he told us where it was hidden. We are trying to find out from where he got it. He says it was lying at his home, but his parents say they don’t know anything about the pistol. He fired three times at the principal and missed twice. The bullet that hit the principal didn’t cause a lot of damage. The principal is stable and undergoing treatment,” the officer added. Police have booked the student under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act.