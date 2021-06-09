Class X, XII exams of Madrasa Board cancelled

The decision is likely to affect 1.2 lakh students studying under the madrasa board. Representational)

The state government Tuesday decided to cancel the Class 10 and 12th equivalent exams of Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Siksha Parishad and promote students from Class 1 to 9 as well as 11 to the next classes. Earlier, the government had cancelled this year’s exams of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board for Class 10 and 12 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Taking into account the extraordinary situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and in order to regularise the session in the interest of students, we have decided to cancel the exams,” state Minority Affairs Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said, adding that provisions for promotion to next class would be based on the orders by state Basic and Secondary Education Department.

The government is also planning to start online teaching for madrasa students like the one started for students of other boards in the state. A government spokesperson said there are 17,558 madrasas with nearly 2.5 lakh students in the state.

“The government has already started a teachers’ training programme for online classes. This training will be conducted division-wise and about 600 teachers of Bareilly Division have already been trained for the online madrasa classes,” the spokesperson said.