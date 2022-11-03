Class X student ‘gangraped’ in Hathras, FIR filed against 5

A class X student was allegedly gangraped by five persons while she was returning home from coaching class in a small town in Hathras district. The accused also shot a video of the incident and threatened to release it on social media.

While the alleged incident took place on October 10, the girl’s family came to know about it on Tuesday after they came across the purported video of the gangrape. “We have lodged the FIR against the five men, but the medical examination is futile as more than 20 days have passed since the alleged incident took place,” said the in-charge of the police station concerned.

According to the girl’s father, who filed the complaint with the police, his daughter was returning home from coaching class on October 10 afternoon when five persons, who were known to her, convinced her to come along with them. According to the father, the girl was given an injection laced with sedatives by the five men. After she fell unconscious, the five men, all belonging to the same town, took her to a nearby college where they raped her and later left her at the gate of her coaching institute, the father alleged.

The incident came to light after the five men forwarded the purported video of the gangrape to their friends on Tuesday. When the girl’s father got to know about the video, he confirmed it from his daughter and lodged a police complaint against the five men.

“Our investigation is on, but no arrests have been made, so far. The girl’s statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate. Action will be taken after we complete our investigation,” said the police officer.

Police also said that there is a dispute over the age of the girl. “The girl’s father has claimed that her age is 16 years but according to her class IX marksheet, she is 18 years and seven months old,” said the police officer.