Class eight student rusticated for harassing girl over ‘dare’

A Class 8 student of a leading private school in Lucknow was rusticated for allegedly entering a girls’ bathroom and unzipping the tunic of a class III student on a “dare” Saturday.

Following the incident, the parents of both students had a heated argument and went to Aliganj police station. However, the matter was sorted out and no case was registered, said police.

According to the school administration, on Saturday, a Class 8 student dared his classmate to unzip the tunic of any girl student. The boy then entered a girls’ bathroom and performed the dare on a Class 3 student.

On Sunday evening, the school principal issued a notice which stated that the Class 8 student had been rusticated. “The student was playing a game of ‘truth or dare’. Later, when the girl informed her mother, her parents approached the principal. The class VIII student and his parents were also called. The father of the girl slapped the boy, after which the parents of both children got into an argument. The matter then went to Aliganj police station, but no FIR was registered,” the principal said.

Station Officer (SO) of Aliganj police station Ajay Kumar Yadav said, “The matter was taken to the circle officer (CO). However, in the presence of the CO, the parents of both the boy and girl settled the matter and no police case was registered. Had there been a police case, we would have proceeded.”

However, on Sunday, parents protested over the incident outside the school gates. They were joined by members of the BJP’s youth wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who continued to agitate till night.

“Some 50-60 protesters assembled outside the school gates at around 6 pm with candles in their hands to protest against the incident. They left at around 9 pm. However, ABVP members also came and started protesting,” said Yadav.

According to Aliganj CO Deepak Kumar, ABVP members raised slogans against the school authorities and tried to force their way into the school.

“We have deployed forces to deal with any possible law and order situation,” Kumar added.

