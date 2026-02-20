‘It cost my son his life’: Class 5 student killed after he falls into open pit in Gorakhpur, impaled by iron rods

Twelve-year-old Kanhaiya Chaurasia was over the moon. His father had bought him a brand-new bicycle on Saturday, just like the one all his friends had.

On Wednesday, he and his friends were cycling back home, to Mundera in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, when tragedy struck. Kanhaiya fell off his bicycle into an open cable trench, where protruding iron rods impaled his body.

He was just 2 km away from home. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Kanhaiya was in Class V. His family has alleged negligence on the part of civic authorities for leaving the trench exposed, even as the authorities claimed it had been closed and miscreants may have removed some slabs.

According to police, Kanhaiya allegedly lost control of the bicycle and fell into the trench. Station House Officer, Chiluatal police station, Suraj Singh, said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. An FIR, however, is yet to be lodged despite the family filing a complaint.

The boy’s father, Shyam Sunder, a vegetable vendor, alleged: “This is gross negligence on the part of the Gorakhpur Development Authority and the district administration. If a trench is left open, it should be properly covered or at least barricaded. Nothing was done and it cost my son his life.”

Kanhaiya was the eldest of three children of Sunder and his wife Sadhna Devi.

He said he had bought the cycle for his son just four days ago. “I bought Kanhaiya a bicycle because he was very keen to ride one like his friends and had been insisting on it for the past two weeks. So, I borrowed money from friends and got the bicycle for him on Saturday,” said Sunder.

“Four days later, he died after falling from it… The iron rods protruding from the trench pierced nearly seven inches into his stomach,” said the father.

Sunder said that he had gone to the police station, along with local corporator Sameena’s husband, Yousuf Azam, to lodge a complaint, and had also visited the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) office with the corporator to raise the matter.

“GDA officials have assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance. A team of GDA officials also visited the spot,” said Yousuf.

The family performed the last rites after the body was handed over to them following a post-mortem.

Angered by the incident, residents later staged a protest, alleging that the tragedy occurred due to negligence on the part of officials of the Gorakhpur Development Authority and the district administration.

Officials, however, said the trench had been covered with slabs after work was completed in June last year and claimed some miscreants may have removed a few slab covers, leaving certain portions exposed.

Additional District Magistrate, Gorakhpur, Anjani Kumar, said directions have been issued to ensure that all open trenches are covered. He added that a letter has been sent to the state government seeking financial assistance for the victim’s family from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

He also said the victim’s parents would be provided assistance under government welfare schemes meant for persons with disabilities. Both husband and wife are differently abled — Sunder has a physical disability in his right leg, while Sadhna has lost vision in one eye and has limited sight in the other.

In a video on social media, Gorakhpur Development Authority Vice-Chairman Anand Vardhan said a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter. He is also heard stating that services of the technical supervisor have been terminated and that a letter has been sent recommending suspension and disciplinary action against the junior engineer of the area.