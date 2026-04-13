Class 12 passout, posed as doctor: Meet ‘mastermind’ of Kanpur’s kidney transplant racket

The racket was busted two weeks ago when police had arrested six persons, including five doctors. (Express Photo)

A Class XII passout who allegedly posed as a doctor, coordinating with syndicate members, hospitals, donors and recipients alike: The ‘mastermind’ of Kanpur’s kidney transplant racket was arrested on Monday, said police.

Police said the accused, 34-year-old Rohit Tiwari from Hardoi, had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. Officers said he allegedly oversaw the entire network: arranging doctors for transplant surgeries and posing as a medical professional to mislead victims.

Police said during questioning, Rohit admitted to facilitating more than 30 transplant procedures.

“Rohit is believed to be the mastermind of the racket, with his primary role being coordination. Every member of the syndicate was in contact with him,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, S M Qasim Abidi.