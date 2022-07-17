scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Clashes over Prophet row: NSA invoked against Javed Mohammad in UP

Prayagraj police had arrested businessman and activist Javed Mohammad alleging he was one of the main conspirators behind the June 10 violence that occurred amid protests against the Prophet remarks row.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 17, 2022 12:45:52 pm
Mohammad Javed and Afreen Fatima are father-daughter duo at the centre of Prayagraj demolition. (Express photo)

The Prayagraj district administration in Uttar Pradesh has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against businessman Javed Mohammad, an accused in the June 10 violence that occurred during protests over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Javed is currently lodged at the Deoria district jail.

Senior superintendent of police (Prayagraj) Shailesh Kumar Pandey confirmed that the NSA has been invoked against Javed Mohammad.

Also Read |Javed & Afreen: The father-daughter duo at the centre of Prayagraj demolition

Prayagraj police had arrested 54-year-old businessman and activist Javed Mohammad, alleging he was one of the main conspirators behind the violence, after his role came up during questioning of other accused. Officers claimed Javed had called for a “bandh” and asked people to reach the spot of the incident through WhatsApp messages. The local businessman is popularly known as ‘Pump’.

A day after the arrest, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished Javed’s house after receiving a complaint about the ‘illegal construction’ of his residence. The PDA stated that during inquiry, it was found that the construction of the house violated several norms. Javed’s bail application is currently pending in the sessions court of Prayagraj.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers
More from Lucknow

Javed and his daughter Afreen Fatima are prominent members of the city’s civil society and members of the Welfare Party of India.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement