Clashes over Prophet row: NSA invoked against Javed Mohammad in UP

The Prayagraj district administration in Uttar Pradesh has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against businessman Javed Mohammad, an accused in the June 10 violence that occurred during protests over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Javed is currently lodged at the Deoria district jail.

Senior superintendent of police (Prayagraj) Shailesh Kumar Pandey confirmed that the NSA has been invoked against Javed Mohammad.

Prayagraj police had arrested 54-year-old businessman and activist Javed Mohammad, alleging he was one of the main conspirators behind the violence, after his role came up during questioning of other accused. Officers claimed Javed had called for a “bandh” and asked people to reach the spot of the incident through WhatsApp messages. The local businessman is popularly known as ‘Pump’.

A day after the arrest, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished Javed’s house after receiving a complaint about the ‘illegal construction’ of his residence. The PDA stated that during inquiry, it was found that the construction of the house violated several norms. Javed’s bail application is currently pending in the sessions court of Prayagraj.

Javed and his daughter Afreen Fatima are prominent members of the city’s civil society and members of the Welfare Party of India.