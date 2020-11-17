Clashes in Kanpur after man beaten to death; six arrested

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the Nishad's family and directed the authorities to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused. (Representational Image)

Clashes erupted between two communities at Wajidpur Colony in Chakeri area of Kanpur on Sunday evening after a 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths belonging to another community. Six persons, including a woman, have been arrested, said police.

According to police, the clash started when the victim, identified as Pintu Nishad, inadvertently stepped on a water pouch causing the water to splash on the accused. As per the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Pintu and nephew Deepak had left for a walk in the evening. “There was a water pouch lying on the road and Pintu mistakenly stepped on it. As a result, some amount of water splashed on Faiz and his associates, who were standing nearby. They all started abusing Pintu and his nephew, and when he objected, they started beating them canes, sticks. A village resident, Ram Naresh, saw this and informed us. We all rushed to the spot and saw that the accused were beating them up with canes, bricks and stones,” the FIR stated.

The complainant added that when they tried to intervene they were also beaten up, while Pintu died at the spot. The FIR named Faiz Mohammad, Amaan, Farman, Lala, Mohammad Alam, Imran, Iqbal, Talib, Bablu, Meraj, Mohsin and at least five unidentified others for rioting, murder, breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

According to DIG (Kanpur Nagar) Preetinder Singh, six persons – Sarfaraz, Mohsin, Meraj, Faiz, Farman and a woman — have been arrested. He added that while the accused and the victim have their houses nearby, police have not come to know of any old enmity between them.

So far, an FIR has been filed against the Muslim accused as the police have not received any complaint against those involved in the clash from the victim’s side, the DIG added.

“By the time police got the information and reached the spot, those involved in the clash had escaped. At the spot, we found at least six persons and they were taken to the hospital. While the rest had minor injuries, Pintu had suffered a serious injury on his head. He was declared dead on arrival. Heavy police force and PAC teams have been deployed in the area which has been peaceful since the forces arrived there,” said Kanpur Nagar SP (East) Rajkumar Agarwal.

The SP said the Nishad family refused to cremate the body and demonstrated alleging that several Muslim families were illegally living in the colony.

“On the complaint, the Divisional Commissioner has formed a three-member committee to look into the allegations and find out if families other than those who have been allotted the houses are living in the colony,” the SP said, adding that later in the afternoon the victim’s family cremated the body.

The three-members in the committee include zonal officer of Kanpur Development Authority, zonal officer of Nagar Nigam and a Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the Nishad’s family and directed the authorities to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

