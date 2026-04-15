Clashes erupt in UP’s Kasganj on Ambedkar Jayanti, cop injured in stone-pelting

Flames billow from a vehicle set on fire after a clash broke out over the installation of BR Ambedkar statue on a disputed land, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Tension prevailed in parts of Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri and Agra districts after incidents of clashes and vandalism took place on the occasion of BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Tuesday.

While a dispute occurred in Kasganj between groups of Dalit and Yadav communities over taking out a procession through a locality, two Dalit groups clashed in Lakhimpur Kheri over installing a statue, resulting in stone-pelting and burning of a police vehicle.

In Kasganj, the dispute occurred at Chahak Gunar village after people purportedly belonging to the Yadav community tried to stop an Ambedkar procession, police said. The group blocked the road with tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, in an attempt to send the procession back. Ambedkar’s followers insisted on taking the same route, saying they used it traditionally for the purpose, they added.