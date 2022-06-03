Two injured after clash breaks out between two groups in Kanpur, 15 detained

Two people were injured when two groups belonging to different communities allegedly clashed over a protest on the streets in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday, the police said. The situation took an ugly turn when one of the groups started pelting stones at a police team which reached the spot to disperse the crowd, officers added.

Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said 15 people have been detained and the situation has been brought under control. The commissioner said no firing took place in the area.

According to the police, around 100 persons belonging to the minority community appeared on the road and started raising slogans in the Beconganj area. Soon, another group belonging to the Hindu community raised an objection, following which a heated argument broke out between the two sides, officers revealed. The argument led to a clash and the men started to pelt stones at each other, they said.

Meanwhile, a police team deployed nearby rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control, but the protesters pelted stones at them too, officers said. Additional police personnel were soon sent to the area and they used force to bring the situation under control, the police said.