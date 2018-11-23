Clash at medical college in Lucknow: 31 doctors submit resignations, join work after assurance of action

The clash between students and a relative of a BJP MLA at Mahamaya Medical College in Ambedkar Nagar district Wednesday, spurred 31 doctors to submit their resignations and a strike by employees.

On Thursday, they returned to work after assurances from Police Superintendent Suresh Kumar and District Magistrate Vipin Kumar Mishra that action will be taken against those involved.

The doctors and employees had demanded the arrest of BJP MLA Sanju Devi’s brother-in-law Shyam Babu.

On Tuesday night, Babu had allegedly slapped the college’s principal and held him captive in a room after an argument over his mother’s treatment. This was followed by a clash between students and Babu and his aides, during which employee sustained a bullet injury. Four FIRs had later been registered, of which two were against Babu.

ADG Lucknow Zone, Rajeev Krishna, said, “There are two FIRs against Babu, one is bailable and another is non-bailable… both the groups have reached an agreement on the bailable FIR. The non-bailable FIR (by the injured hospital employee for attempt to murder) is under investigation. As soon as we gather evidence, we will arrest the accused.”

Director General, Medical Education, Dr K K Gupta, said, “They are back to work…Both sides were at fault, but the reaction from the doctors can be understood as the principal was dragged out from his house…”