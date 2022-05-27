Claims of petitioners contradictory: Gyanvapi mosque side in court

THE CLAIMS of petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque case is “factually contradictory” with no supporting evidence, lawyers from the mosque side told the Varanasi District Court as hearings began Thursday on the application challenging the maintainability of the plea seeking the right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the complex.

“We presented our argument for two hours. Our argument is that their (petitioner’s) claims are factually contradictory and have no evidence. Their claims are barred by various legal provisions. Our argument has not been completed. The next date of hearing is May 30, and our argument will continue on that date,” said Abhay Nath Yadav, counsel for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid management committee.

The first day of the hearing began at 2 pm with only the 27 lawyers representing different sides, the five Hindu women petitioners and six respondents permitted inside the courtroom.

District Court judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha is hearing the matter following directions from the Supreme Court last week.

Incidentally, May 30 is also the date of hearing in a fast track court of a petition seeking permission to worship a “Shivling” claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during a videography survey mandated by a local court.

On May 17, the Supreme Court, while declining to stay proceedings before the Varanasi court, had asked the District Magistrate to secure the area where the “Shivling” was claimed to have been found.

On Wednesday, the District Court transferred the petition to the fast-track court. In the plea, the petitioners — three leaders of an outfit called Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh — sought a ban on the entry of Muslims in the Gyanvapi complex and handing over of the entire area to Hindus.