Civic polls near, BJP to assess bypoll losses in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP will soon deliberate on the likely reasons behind its defeat in the by-elections to the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency and Khatauli Assembly seat, the results for which were declared on December 8.

It was announced in a meeting of the party’s state and district-level office-bearers that was called to discuss the organisational preparations for the upcoming urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The schedule for the civic body polls is likely to be announced later this month.

In Mainpuri, Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav defeated BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya with a margin of 2.88 lakh votes. In the Khatauli assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar district, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)’s Madan Bhaiyya defeated the BJP’s Rajkumari Saini by 22,143 votes. The RLD wrested the seat that the BJP won early this year with the support of Jats, Dalits, Muslims and a section of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

During the meeting, state party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is learnt to have expressed concern over the party’s defeat from the two seats even as he appreciated the workers’ efforts for ensuring the party’s win in Rampur assembly bypoll.

The party will also discuss the Rampur bypoll results to draw a plan to retain the seat in the next elections. The BJP won for the first time from Rampur, a traditional SP bastion from where former minister Azam Khan had been winning since the 1980s.

“We will closely analyse the factors that went against us. On the basis of the feedback, we will draw our future strategy to remove shortcomings and mistakes so as to emerge stronger there,” Chaudhary told reporters.