Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Civic officials in UP carry out demolitions at houses of six held for molesting woman

Last month, Hamirpur police nabbed 11 persons, including three minors, for allegedly assaulting a man and woman. The accused were booked on several charges, including outraging the modesty of a woman.

Hamirpur Nagar Palika Executive Officer Anupam Shukla said the local police provided a list of people allegedly involved in the incident. (Representational/File)

Municipal Council officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur Friday demolished “illegal constructions” at the houses of six people who had been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and stripping a woman last month.

Officials said they took the action after finding out that a portion of government land was acquired to expand the houses.

Hamirpur Nagar Palika Executive Officer Anupam Shukla said the local police provided a list of people allegedly involved in the incident.

“The police asked us to check if there is any illegal construction at the residences of those accused. During our inquiry, we found illegal construction at houses of six accused. Among them, two accused were staying in a rented accommodation with their family. We took action and demolished illegal constructions at six houses, including the two in which family members of the accused were staying on rent.”

The team found that houses of some of the arrested accused were built of mud, and thus decided not to take action on these.

On August 18, a video surfaced on social media showing a group of people purportedly assaulting a youth and his female friend. The video was found to be two days old and had been shot in a forest area, police sources said.

During preliminary inquiry, the police found that the assailants accosted a couple, forced the girl to take off her clothes and also shot a video. In the video, the accused are also heard purportedly demanding money from the couple. A case was registered at the local police station.

A senior police officer said, “Notices were issued to the house owners concerned to remove illegal construction in three days. After they failed to do so, the authorities demolished the illegal construction on Friday.”

All the accused are in judicial custody. The police are planning to invoke the UP Gangsters Act against all the accused, excluding the three minors.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:24:13 am
