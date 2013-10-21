City Briefs

Police recruitment examination stayed

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Sunday stayed the preliminary written examination for recruitment that was slated on October 27 after a truck carrying question papers met with an accident. It was suspected that some question papers were leaked from the vehicle that met with the accident. Board IG Anil Kumar Agarwal said,We decided to cancel the question paper and postpone the examination, he said,adding the new date of the examination will soon be announced. He,however,refused to divulge details about the place where the truck met with the accident.

Retired army official found murdered

A retired Army official was found murdered at his residence in Lucknows PGI police station area Saturday night. Devta Singhs body was found by his son and daughter-in-law. Police said Singh was found lying on his bed with his head battered by a hammer,police said.Singhs family members claimed some belongings in the house were scattered. PGI station house officer Ajeet Singh Chauhan said prima facie it looks like a case of robbery. Singh,a retired Subedar,had been living in his Telibagh residence for 10 years. His domestic help informed an unidentified youth had visited him Saturday. ENS

