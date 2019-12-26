CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad, internet suspended for 24 hours

With 18 people killed so far, most of them to bullet injuries, Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected state by the protests. (File) With 18 people killed so far, most of them to bullet injuries, Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected state by the protests. (File)

For the second time this month, the Ghaziabad administration on Thursday suspended internet services for 24 hours from 10 pm. The development comes in the wake of violent protests against the newly amended Citizenship Act in Uttar Pradesh — even though the situation has been calm for the past two days. CAA protests LIVE updates

“Keeping in mind the law and order situation, Ghaziabad administration has ordered the shutting of internet services between 10 pm Thursday and 10 pm Friday,” the order issued by District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

“No cellular company will be given relaxation and if found flouting the order, proceedings will be initiated under section 188 (disobeying public servant order) of the IPC,” the statement said.

The District Magistrate said the step had been taken to prevent hate-mongering on social media. “The anti-social elements won’t be able to take advantage of the Internet to spread hatred and disturb communal harmony,” PTI quoted the DM as saying.

With 18 people killed so far, most of them to bullet injuries, Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected state by the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In at least two cases, the police have admitted to firing in “self-defence”. Public and private vehicles were burned during various protests, while several policemen were also injured.

While the police have come under severe criticism for firing on protesters, they have accused protesters of indulging in violence first and vandalising public property.

To crack down on suspects behind the violence in Uttar Pradesh, police have put out multiple reward posters in Kanpur, Firozabad and Mau. Notices warning of property attachment have been issued in Gorakhpur while in Bijnor, police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information on three wanted persons.

