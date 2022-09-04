scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Citing NCRB data, CM says no riots in UP over past five years

"There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for riots. Back then, riots used to occur every day and that halted development. But no riots have occurred in the state in the past five years,” the CM said.

CM Yogi Adityanath in Bijnor on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that Uttar Pradesh has now become a crime-free (“apradh mukt” ) state where no riots have occurred in the past five years.

Addressing a gathering in Bijnor after launching 116 infrastructure projects worth Rs 235 crore, the CM said Uttar Pradesh has become the new model for law and order in the country.

"There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for riots. Back then, riots used to occur every day and that halted development. But no riots have occurred in the state in the past five years," the CM said.

Citing the recently released National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, Adityanath said, “On the basis of the recently released NCRB report, it has been observed that no riots have occurred in Uttar Pradesh in the past five years…Danga mukt Uttar Pradesh ban chukka hai, apradh-mukt Uttar Pradesh ban chukka hai (UP has become free from riots and crime),” the CM said while adding that the improved law and order has brought more investment to the state, created job opportunities and led to development of highways and expressways.

In his address, Adityanath spoke about various road projects connecting Bijnor with districts in Uttarakhand and that the government was going to sanction funds for the Nagina-Kashipur-Haridwar road project. He also said the development of the Bijnor-Khatima road via Panipat was already in progress.

The CM said the Mahatma Vidur Medical College that was being developed in Bijnor will also benefit people of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the CM held a meeting to review the progress of development projects and law and order of the five districts of Moradabad division. The meeting was also attended by a group of state ministers and BJP ‘S UP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary who is also a local resident and member of the UP Legislative Council.

The CM said that the administration has worked hard to implement the government schemes in the five districts comprising Moradabad division. He said, “Till 2017 (before BJP came to power) there was a disappointment among locals and people had dissociated themselves from Moradabad’s traditional micro, small and medium enterprises and migrated.”

“Till 2017, the export of brass products from Moradabad was low. With the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, the products’ export value was going to cross Rs 10,000 crore.”

