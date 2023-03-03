Chitrakoot: Suspended jail suptd & jailer questioned, may be arrested

Chitrakoot police on Thursday said that they were questioning the suspended district jail superintendent and jailer in connection with the illegal meeting between Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and his wife Nikhat Bano.

Police sources said that Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Sagar and Jailer Santosh Kumar are likely to be arrested soon.

On February 10, District Magistrate Abhishek Anand and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla had inspected the Chitrakoot district prison on getting information about Ansari’s meeting with his wife as well as his driver Niyaz in contravention of rules.

“We are interrogating the two. During our probe, it has come to light that both persons knew about the illegal meeting. There is no way the Jail Superintendent would have not known about the illegal meeting. Jailer Santosh Kumar was the person who was responsible for the barrack in which Abbas Ansari was lodged,” said the Chitrakoot SP on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Deputy Jailer of Chitrakoot prison Chandrakala was arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal meeting.

A senior officer said that both the persons — Santosh Kumar and Ashok Kumar Sagar — were named in the FIR lodged in connection with the “illegal meeting”. “They were suspended after being named in the case,” said the officer.

“The two officials are likely to be arrested soon,” said the officer.

Police had said that Bano got inside the jail without completing a visitor’s formalities. An FIR was then lodged against the Mau MLA, Bano, her driver Niyaz, Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Sagar, deputy jailer Sushil Kumar, jail warder Jagmohan and unidentified jail employees who were on duty.

Jail warder Jagmohan is absconding.

The case was filed at the Karvi police station in Chitrakoot on the complaint of sub-inspector Shyam Dev Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 222 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In November last year, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Abbas Ansari in a money-laundering case. His father and five-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari is lodged at the Banda district jail.