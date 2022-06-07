Chitrakoot ‘gangrape’: After autopsy, girl’s kin come under cops scanner but no clean chit to rape accused

A day after the autopsy report concluded that a 14-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and died during treatment, was throttled, Chitrakoot police on Monday said they suspect the family’s involvement in her death and are now examining their role.

Police have, however, not given a clean chit to the three men accused of rape. The three men – one contractor and two daily wage labourers – were detained for questioning on Saturday and released the same day.

The girl’s parents had earlier alleged that she died following shock and injuries from the sexual assault, police said.

“With this new information from the autopsy report, we are looking into all the possible angles. During the scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed at the hospital, we found that girl’s parents were present with her when she was taken to a hospital in Kaushambi,” said a police officer.

Not ruling out rape, the police have sent the girl’s vaginal swab for a forensic test, the report of which is awaited.

“We have not ruled out rape yet. We are waiting for the results of the examination of her vaginal swab… The role of the three accused who were booked on Friday is still being probed,” said the police officer.

As per the police reports, two labourers kidnapped the girl on June 1 while she was sleeping outside her home with her family. “They took her to a nearby field and allegedly raped her. In the morning, while looking for her, the family found her in an unconscious state in a field with her hands tied. The girl – who belongs to the Dalit community – told her family about the incident after gaining consciousness,” said police. The girl’s father is also a daily wage labourer.

On Monday, Chitrakoot police also recorded statements of the doctors who treated her at the Kaushambi hospital as well as the girl’s father.

The three accused have been charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 342 (wrongful confinement), 364 (kidnapping), 376 D (gangrape) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the SC/ST Act and POCSO.