Chinmayanand declared proclaimed offender in rape case

A SPECIAL MP/MLA court in Shahjahanpur on Thursday declared former Union minister Chinmayanand a proclaimed offender in an 11-year-old rape case. The court issued the order after Chinmayanand failed to appear in court despite several summons, official sources said.

In 2011, a rape case was filed against Chinmayanand by one of his disciples at a police station in Shahjahanpur district. Trial in the case is yet to begin, said government counsel, Shahjahanpur, Neelima Saxena.

“The court has directed to send the proclamation order against Chinmayanand to the Superintendent of Police for implementation,” said Saxena.

“On Thursday, counsel for the accused appeared before the court and said Chinmayanand was “weak and unwell and hence could not appear before the court.” The lawyer also informed the court that Chinmayanand had filed an application for anticipatory bail in the high court which is to be heard on December 19, hence he should be given time to appear. The court rejected his plea,” added Saxena.

S Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, said action would be taken as per the directions of the court.

Chinmayanand has won three parliamentary elections on a BJP ticket from Badaun (1991), Machhlishahr (1998) and Jaunpur (1999). He was a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

In November 2011, an FIR on rape charges was filed against Chinmayanand by a woman who had spent several years at his ashram. The police investigated and filed a chargesheet in the case under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).