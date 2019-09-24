Chinmayanand Case: HC satisfied with SIT probe, gives no relief to law student

While expressing satisfaction over the SIT’s progress in its probe into the alleged sexual harassment of a 23-year-old law student by BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, the Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected an application filed by the woman seeking a stay against her possible arrest in a case of an alleged extortion threat filed by the 72-year-old politician.

The SIT on Monday submitted a status report of the probe in a sealed envelope to the two-judge Bench of the High Court comprising Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Manju Rani Chauhan.

“The court found that the SIT has been moving in a good, proper, free and fair manner (in its investigation into both the cases — the sexual harassment case filed by the student and the extortion threat case filed by Chinmayanand). The court also rejected an application moved from the student’s side, praying for a stay against her arrest. The court has rejected the plea on the ground that it was not a proper forum, and has asked the student to apply at an appropriate court,” Additional Government Advocate, Ashutosh Kumar Sand, told The Indian Express.

After the 23-year-old, who studied in a law college in Shahjahanpur, run by a trust of Chinmayanand, accused the BJP leader of sexual harassment in a video clip, his lawyers filed a case of an extortion threat against unidentified persons. Chinmayanand’s lawyers had alleged that a WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 crore was received on the mobile phone of the BJP leader. The message, they alleged, threatened to make some video clips viral if the amount was not paid. Police have arrested three youths in this connection.

The Bench also did not accept a second prayer by the law student, who had sought permission to record a rectified or a fresh statement under Section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure as she said her earlier statement made before the magistrate was not proper.

“In the application, the student had also sought to get her statement recorded before the magistrate again. The court denied the request and said whatever you have said (before the magistrate), its credibility would be tested by the court concerned during the course of the trial,” Sand added.

Taking suo motu cognizance, the Supreme Court on September 2 had directed the Allahabad High Court to monitor the investigation. The SIT was also formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on the directions of the apex court.

The High Court has fixed the next date of hearing on October 22. Meanwhile, a local court in Shahjahanpur rejected the bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the three youths booked in an extortion case. While Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody for alleged sexual harassment of the law student, the three youths were also arrested the same day for extortion threat to BJP leaders.

The court, meanwhile, granted 95 hours custody of the two accused to the SIT. “In the extortion threat case, the SIT on Monday moved a Shahjahanpur court, seeking police custody of two of the three arrested youths. The SIT said that the main accused had told during questioning that he had given his shirt (he was wearing in a video allegedly showing that they were discussing extortion demand) and a mobile phone to the other two associates. The SIT requested for the remand to get the two items recovered from the possession of the two accused,” government counsel Lal Sahab Singh told The Indian Express.

“The SIT will be taking the two accused to Rajasthan for collection of evidence in the case,” he added. It is to be noted that after the girl had gone missing, the police found her and the main accused in the extortion case from a hotel in Dausa district of Rajasthan on August 30.

While the law student had accused Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her for an over a year, the BJP leader has been booked under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).