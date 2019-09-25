Chinmayanand case: Court admits law student’s bail plea, seeks reply from SIT

A local court in Shahjahanpur Tuesday admitted an anticipatory bail petition filed by the law student, who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual assault and was booked for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort money from the BJP leader. The court, after hearing the plea, asked the SIT probing the matter to file its reply and fixed September 26 for the next hearing.

“Anticipatory bail application was filed by the girl in the court of District Judge and it was heard by Additional District and Session Judge Sudhir Kumar, who was today holding the charge of the district judge. The court directed SIT to file its reply with documents related to the case. Without giving any interim protection, the court has fixed September 26 for the next hearing on the application,” said Anuj Kumar, District Government Counsel, Shahjahanpur.

The victim was present in court during the hearing along with her father on Tuesday. The move comes a day after the Allahabad High Court rejected the student’s application seeking a stay against her arrest. The court said it was not a proper forum and asked the victim to apply in an appropriate court.

The High Court Bench also did not accept a second prayer of the law student, who had sought permission to record a rectified or a fresh statement under Section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure as she said her earlier statement made before the magistrate was not proper.

After the 23-year-old, who studied in a law college in Shahjahanpur, run by a trust of Chinmayanand, accused the BJP leader of sexual harassment in a video clip, his lawyers filed a case of an extortion threat against unidentified persons. Chinmayanand’s lawyers had alleged that a WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 crore was received on the mobile phone of the BJP leader. The message, they alleged, threatened to make some video clips viral if the amount was not paid. Police have arrested three youths in this connection.

The SIT on Tuesday took two of the three accused into police custody in the extortion case. The SIT team reached Shahjahanpur jail, where the accused are lodged, with the court order which Monday granted their 95-hour custody. “The SIT today (Tuesday) reached the jail and took both the accused into their custody,” confirmed Rakesh Kumar, Superintendent of Shahjahanpur jail.

The SIT would take them to Rajasthan to recover the mobile phone and shirt of the main accused Sanjay.

It is to be noted that after the girl had gone missing, the police found her and the main accused in the extortion case from a hotel in Dausa district of Rajasthan on August 30.

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand was Tuesday shifted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit at the SGPGI in Lucknow after he complained of angina pain. Chinmayanand was brought to the SGPGI on Monday from Shahjahanpur jail on the advice of doctors. According to a statement issued by SGPGI on Tuesday, Chinmayanand’s angiography was conducted on Monday and no significant blockage was found. It also stated that his condition would be stabilised with medicines and the discharge planned in due course of time.

While the law student had accused Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her for an over a year, the BJP leader has been booked under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).