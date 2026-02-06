Chinese manjha deaths to be treated as murder: Adityanath issues orders after man’s fatal injury

A day after a 36-year-old medical representative died after a Chinese manjha cut his throat in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued orders to lodge a murder case into all incidents of manjha-related deaths and also hold officials concerned responsible to face action for not keeping a check on the sale of the killer kite string in the market across the state. A senior officer told The Indian Express that the CM took cognisance of the incident during a meeting held at his residence.

The officer who was present at the meeting said the CM has instructed them to conduct an extensive operation across the state to ensure a complete ban on its sale, and serious legal action against those selling Chinese manjha.

“Chinese kite string is completely banned and its continued availability is a matter of serious concern,” said Yogi.

The CM instructed all police officials across the state to launch intensive raid operations. During these drives, strict vigilance will be maintained not only on the sale but also on the storage and transportation of Chinese kite string, he said.

CM Yogi has ordered a special state-wide campaign to completely “dismantle the supply chain of Chinese kite strings”.

He also directed that the progress of this campaign and the actions taken be reviewed regularly at the highest level to ensure there is no laxity at any stage.

“There can be no compromise on public safety. Chinese kite string is not only a legal offence but also a deadly threat to the general public, children and birds and animals. The government’s objective is to make the state completely free from this dangerous kite string,” Yogi said.

On Wednesday, the medical representative identified as Mohammad Shoeb, a resident of Dubagga locality, met with a fatal accident while he was going towards the old city area of Lucknow on his motorbike, the police said.

The nylon string entangled around his throat while he was on the Haiderganj flyover, and heading towards the Eveready crossing. By the time he could stop his motorcycle, the string had caused a deep cut on his throat, leading to excessive blood oozing out, said an officer. Passers-by and local people came to his rescue and rushed him to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre, which is around three kilometres from the place. The doctors, however, declared the patient dead due to excessive blood loss.Shoeb is survived by his mother, wife, and two minor daughters, and was the lone breadwinner of the family.

A Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court had issued a direction to the UP Government to enforce prohibition on manufacturing, sale, and use of Chinese manjha while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) last month. The PIL had prayed for a complete ban on making, selling, and using Chinese manjha, which is causing deaths.