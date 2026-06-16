Nephew injured critically by Chinese manjha, UP minister questions how string available despite curbs

The complainant and the main accused, Madare, knew each other, Singareddy said, and the alleged incidents began in 2025. (File Photo)

A teenaged nephew of Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Gangwar sustained serious injuries on Monday morning after a nylon string, commonly known as Chinese manjha, entangled around his neck when he was driving a scooter on a flyover in Bareilly.

The victim, Adityaveer Singh Gangwar (15), is a resident of Lalauri Khera area in neighbouring Pilibhit district. His mother, a railway official, is posted in Bareilly, it is learnt.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said the incident occurred when Adityaveer, a Class 8 student, was heading to a stadium with a friend at around 7.30 am. As the scooter crossed the Shyamganj flyover, a strand of nylon thread entangled around his neck, causing serious cuts, the SP added.