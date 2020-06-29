China’s acts on ‘Indo-Tibet border’ a national challenge: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav said the Congress’s stand on the standoff creates doubts among people and demoralises the Army and leadership of the country. (File) Ram Madhav said the Congress’s stand on the standoff creates doubts among people and demoralises the Army and leadership of the country. (File)

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said acts of China on the “Indo-Tibet border” should be seen as a national challenge and that politics by Congress on the LAC stand-off is “unfortunate”.

While people like NCP chief Sharad Pawar are constantly saying that everyone should collectively face the situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party are engaging in politics over the LAC showdown, Madhav said. The BJP leader was in Lucknow to attend a webinar, Uttar Pradesh Young Thinkers meeting.

He said the Congress’s stand on the standoff creates doubts among people and demoralises the Army and leadership of the country.

On Chinese goods, Madhav said people are boycotting them on their own — a sentiment, according to him, his party respects. “Today crores of countrymen are encouraging public on their own to boycott Chinese products. In a democracy, it is the responsibility (of the government) to respect the public sentiment,” he said.

