Children are god’s gift, every Hindu should have at least five kids: BJP MLA

A child is a gift from god and every Hindu should have at least five kids, Surendra Singh, BJP’s MLA from Bairiya, said on Thursday.

Singh, who had earlier this month courted controversy by saying that rape cannot be curbed even if Lord Ram descends on earth, on Thursday said that Hindus will become a minority if there is “no balance” in population control. “Santan bhagwan ka prasad hai… Hindu abadi barhani chahiye… Humari manna hai ki Hindu jugal ko kam se kam paanch santan karni chahiye.” (Children are blessings of god… Hindu population should increase. I believe they should have at least five children), Singh told The Indian Express. “I am requesting the educated Hindus to give birth to more children in order to strengthen the country,” he added.

Singh’s statements have often left the state’s ruling BJP red-faced. After the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls earlier this year, he blamed ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government for the party’s humiliating defeat in both places. “The BJP government has not been able to give a transparent government,” the MLA had said.

He had also endorsed the view of senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi that the rising prices of petrol and diesel were responsible for the BJP’s defeat in the by-elections. With PTI inputs

