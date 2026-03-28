A rent dispute, a child killed and stuffed in a box — and an ‘encounter’: What happened in Agra?

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A 35-year-old man who allegedly abducted and killed his landlord’s eight-year-old daughter, after a fight over unpaid rent, was killed in a shootout with the Agra Police on Saturday.
Police said the accused, Sunil Kumar, who worked at a shoe manufacturing unit, had been living with his family in a room in the victim’s house for the past year.
The case came to light after the child went missing on Tuesday and her body, with her throat slit, was found in Sunil’s room the following day — concealed in an aluminium box.
By then, police said, the accused had fled.
Police then announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest and launched a search.
Acting on a tip-off early Saturday that the accused was preparing to escape to the neighbouring district of Firozabad, a police team moved in and cordoned off the area where he was believed to be hiding.
According to police, Sunil opened fire upon spotting the team, injuring Sub-Inspector Vishwajeet Rana in the arm. Police retaliated and fired back and Sunil sustained gunshot injuries in the exchange, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Agra, Syed Ali Abbas.
The accused was immediately taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the DCP added.
During preliminary investigation, police said they found that Sunil got into an altercation with the victim’s uncle and father around three days prior to the incident. The uncle allegedly slapped Sunil and locked his room.
However, Sunil later cleared the dues and took back the room.
On Tuesday, however, the victim went missing and the family made a PCR call.
Police said the accused had initially joined the victim’s family in searching for the girl and even accompanied them to the police station. However, when the family urged the police to search neighbouring houses, including his own, he suddenly went missing.
Police said the child’s father, who is engaged in the shoe business, then lodged a complaint alleging the child had been kidnapped and pointed to Sunil’s involvement.
Police said they went to the spot, forced open the door to Sunil’s room and discovered the victim’s body.
Officials said a report of the vaginal swab examination is awaited to ascertain sexual assault. Police said they are also exploring the possible involvement of other persons in the case as well.
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