A rent dispute, a child killed and stuffed in a box — and an ‘encounter’: What happened in Agra?

The spot where the shootout took place early Saturday in Agra. (Express Photo)

A 35-year-old man who allegedly abducted and killed his landlord’s eight-year-old daughter, after a fight over unpaid rent, was killed in a shootout with the Agra Police on Saturday.

Police said the accused, Sunil Kumar, who worked at a shoe manufacturing unit, had been living with his family in a room in the victim’s house for the past year.

The case came to light after the child went missing on Tuesday and her body, with her throat slit, was found in Sunil’s room the following day — concealed in an aluminium box.

By then, police said, the accused had fled.

Police then announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest and launched a search.