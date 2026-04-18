A child’s murder in 2023, a hit-and-run last year: How UP cops uncovered a chilling link

Police dug deeper and found that the truck had been parked at the residence of Abhay Pal — Mangal’s cousin. (Express Photo)

On December 8 last year, Rajesh Yadav, a 28-year-old advocate, was killed in a head-on collision with a truck in Khutaha area, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

The case was initially treated as a road accident. But when police examined the truck’s details to trace its driver, they found something surprising. It had been purchased just a month earlier by a local resident, Mangal Pal, ostensibly to transport goods. But the vehicle had never been used, said Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Abhishek Verma.

Police dug deeper and found that the truck had been parked at the residence of Abhay Pal — Mangal’s cousin. The two went missing after Rajesh’s death.