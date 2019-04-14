Toggle Menu
Child falls into 110-ft borewell in Mathura; rescue ops onhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/child-falls-into-110-ft-borewell-in-mathura-rescue-ops-on-5674563/

Child falls into 110-ft borewell in Mathura; rescue ops on

Station officer at the Shergarh police station, Pradeep Kumar said around 40 members of the Army and the NDRF are involved in the operation.

Rescue operations are underway after a five-year-old boy fell into a 110-foot deep borewell in Mathura Saturday. “The boy, identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Agaryala village, was playing in the field when at around 3.30 pm he fell into the abandoned borewell. I called NDRF teams from Ghaziabad and the members of the engineering wing of the Army camp in Mathura also reached,” said Sarvagya Ram Mishra, Mathura DM.

Station officer at the Shergarh police station, Pradeep Kumar said around 40 members of the Army and the NDRF are involved in the operation.

“They provided him fruit juices which he drank. Proper lights have also been arranged so that the operation can continue at night. A long bamboo has been put inside the borewell and the child can be seen standing with its help,” said the SO.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP: BJYM event cancelled after ruckus by ‘BJP MLA supporters’
2 Pune: 35-year-old woman, son killed in road mishap; husband among six injured
3 Meerut: Man shot dead, hunt on to nab three assailants