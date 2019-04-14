Child falls into 110-ft borewell in Mathura; rescue ops on

Rescue operations are underway after a five-year-old boy fell into a 110-foot deep borewell in Mathura Saturday. “The boy, identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Agaryala village, was playing in the field when at around 3.30 pm he fell into the abandoned borewell. I called NDRF teams from Ghaziabad and the members of the engineering wing of the Army camp in Mathura also reached,” said Sarvagya Ram Mishra, Mathura DM.

Station officer at the Shergarh police station, Pradeep Kumar said around 40 members of the Army and the NDRF are involved in the operation.

“They provided him fruit juices which he drank. Proper lights have also been arranged so that the operation can continue at night. A long bamboo has been put inside the borewell and the child can be seen standing with its help,” said the SO.