Charred body of college student found in Rae Bareli, relative detained

The charred body of a 20-year-old woman student, who had gone missing on her way to college on Friday, was found in an orchard around 500 metres from the main road in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli on Saturday afternoon.

Police have booked a 25-year-old distant relative of the woman for murder and causing disappearance of evidence on a complaint filed by her family.

“The body was recovered on Saturday, but only a day after we could identify the body. The father of the woman told us that she had left for her college around 9 am on Friday. When she did not return home, the family asked her friends who told them that she had gone with someone from the college. The family said that they suspected a distant relative, who, they alleged, had once offered to marry their daughter. However, when the family refused the offer, the relative beat her up. For now, we have detained her relative and are interrogating him. We are looking into all the angles,” said SP of Rae Bareli, Swapnil Mamgain.

The SP said that circumstantial evidence suggested that the woman, a BSc final year student, was killed somewhere else and then her body was burnt in the orchard, around 20 km from her house. “It has been confirmed that the woman’s feet were tied with a piece of cloth. While no evidence of sexual assault has been found so far, the body has been sent for a postmortem,” he added.

