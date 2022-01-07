Lucknow: Chargesheet filed against 5 for ‘planning suicide attacks’

THE National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Lucknow against five suspected operatives of al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind (AGH). They were arrested in July last year for allegedly planning to carry out suicide bombings at crowded places in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons, explosives and an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a pressure cooker, among other things, from their residences. A bomb disposal squad was called to defuse the IED.

The accused are Minhaz Ahmed (30), Maseeruddin alias Mushir (50), Shakeel (35), Mohammad Mustakeem (44) and Mohammad Moid (29) — all residents of Lucknow.

In the chargesheet, the NIA has invoked various charges against the five including waging or attempting to wage a war against the Government of India, and sections under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.

Police said while Ahmed owned a battery shop, Maseeruddin used to do odd jobs. Shakeel, acccording to the police, was an autorickshaw driver, while Mustakeem and Moid have shops.

Local police had earlier claimed they got information about the alleged conspiracy when two of the accused came in contact with an al-Qaeda handler from Kashmir, operating from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.