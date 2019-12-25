Chargesheet filed against 13 in Kamlesh Tiwari killing: Lucknow Police

Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari was killed in Lucknow on October 18 this year. (File) Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari was killed in Lucknow on October 18 this year. (File)

The Lucknow police Tuesday filed chargesheet against 13 persons in connection with the murder of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead at his residence in Khurshed Bagh area of Lucknow on October 18.

Additional Superintendent of Police, West (Lucknow), Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the chargesheet was filed at a local court in Lucknow against 13 persons, 11 of whom were presently in jail. One person, identified as Kaifi Ali, is out on bail.

Tanveer, a resident of Nepal who had allegedly sheltered the two alleged killers, Ashfaq Hussain Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Farid alias Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan, was absconding, Tripathi said.

