Chaos in House after Leader of Oppn says minister abused him

The Opposition and treasury benches enter into a heated argument leading to a din and brief adjournments in the Assembly on Tuesday with the Opposition alleging use of abusive words by Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh against Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary. Singh, on the other hand, accused Chaudhary of provocation by saying that the minister would go to jail once a CBI inquiry is ordered against him after the BJP is out of power

During Question Hour, Singh was replying to Congress Legislature Aditi Singh’s question as how the state government proposed to tackle water crisis in the state.

The minister said that the water level in the state was better than several other parts in the country and that the government was working on different projects towards water conservation. He said that 20,000 ponds had been dug in the past two years under MGNREGA and claimed that there was no longer any corruption case nor CBI inquiry.

The remarks angered Chaudhary who said most of these ponds in the Bundelkhand region were developed during the Akhilesh Yadav regime and that a CBI inquiry will be ordered once the minister is out of power and “will surely go to jail”.

“There is no CBI inquiry now. When you sit here (on Opposition benches), a CBI inquiry will be ordered (against you) and you will surely go to jail,” Chaudhary told the minister. He did not elaborate on the context of his remarks. Last week, the CBI had searched properties of SP lawmakers Ateeq Ahmed in an abduction-cum-extortion case and Gayatri Parajapti in an illegal mining case.

Singh dared the leader of Opposition and other members to visit the ponds and questioned his capability. The remarks prompted SP leaders to move to the well of the House. They demanded an apology from the minister and refused to leave the well. As the stand-off continued, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit adjourned the house twice. When it reassembled, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said Singh was “saddened” by the turn of events. Though the fact remained that there was provocation from the other side too, Khanna said.

The proceedings resumed after Singh, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, withdrew his words and said he felt sad if he had hurt anyone. Later, the supplementary Budget was tabled.