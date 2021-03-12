Don’t work for BJP: Viral video shows spat between Akhilesh, ‘journalists’

Chaos broke out after some journalists came too close to the security cover of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav at a hotel in Moradabad district where the former chief minister had addressed a press conference on Thursday evening, said police. Meanwhile, some journalists claimed that they were assaulted by Akhilesh’s security personnel.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. It shows the SP chief pushing and shoving through the crowd, while he is heard telling journalists, “BJP ke liye kaam mat karo… Jaiye aap (Don’t work for the BJP. Go from here).” As Akhilesh is seen talking to the crowd, his security officers push away those who had come close to him.

Moradabad ASP Amit Kumar Anand said the police are scanning the CCTV footage collected from the hotel where the incident took place.

“When the former CM was leaving after the press conference, some journalists came too close to the security cover leading to the chaos. The incident happened at a hotel under the Pakwarha police station,” said the ASP.

Anand added that no complaint regarding the incident was received till late on Thursday evening. “If we get a complaint, we will see what has to be done. Till now, we have not received any complaint,” he said.

He added that CCTVs are installed throughout the hotel premises and that police will scan the footage to see what exactly happened.

In a purported video, local journalist Fareed Shamsi is heard saying, “The SSG people beat us up. They pushed, and then hit me with a rifle. I was asking questions, and then Akhilesh Yadav blamed me for doing this intentionally. I said I am asking questions, which is my job. They beat up all media persons. There were journalists from other channels too. Some had ended up with their mobiles smashed, while some cameras were broken too. I have sprained my leg, and am going to the doctor.”

Following the incident, SP spokesperson Juhie Singh on Thursday night tweeted: “The actors had come after rehearsing which was part of a conspiracy to stop the security personnel from doing their duty. When stopped, they acted like they were falling, then gave a statement on camera. No worker has injured any actor. Their conscience is sleeping in the feet of the government’s advisors.”