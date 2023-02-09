Change names of Ghazipur, Bahraich: Rajbhar to Yogi

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar Wednesday wrote two letters to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging his government to change the name of Bahraich and Ghazipur districts to ‘Suheldev Rajbhar’ and ‘Vishwamitranagar’’ respectively “to save history”.

In his first letter to Adityanath, the former Uttar Pradesh minister wrote about the historical importance and the “unique contribution” of Vishwamitra – one of the most revered saints in Hindu mythology – to Ghazipur and urged the CM to consider his request to change district’s name to “Vishwamitra Nagar”.

In his second letter, Rajbhar wrote that while an ancient temple of Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar is being revived in Bahraich district, the district should also be named after him. The former MLA touched upon Suheldev’s bravery and valour and how he killed Salar Ghazi (Ghazi Salar Masood) to save the nation. Suheldev is believed to have lived c.1000 AD and defeated a purported nephew of the Turkic conqueror Mahmud of Ghazni in battle.

“Those who forget history can never make history, it is our responsibility to save our history…The name of Bahraich district should be changed to Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar Nagar and the name of Ghazipur district should be changed to Vishwamitra Nagar, only then the future generations would be able to know about the valor of our forefathers,” the SBSP chief tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

Talking about his party’s reasons behind the demand, SBSP National Chief Spokesperson Arun Rajbhar, said, If we do not revive our history then we would not be able to save it for the future generations.”