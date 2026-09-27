UP MLA Chandrapal Singh Lodhi injured as car crashes on Ganga Expressway

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Uttar Pradesh MLA Chandra Pal Lodhi was injured after his Fortuner SUV met with an accident on the Ganga Expressway in the Bulandshahr area on Saturday, the police said.
The first-time BJP MLA, who represents Debai in Bulandshahr district, has been admitted to a Delhi hospital for treatment.
The police said the accident occurred when the MLA’s vehicle skidded on the expressway, where heavy rain had reportedly led to waterlogging in some stretches.
The MLA, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained injuries to his face and other body parts. He was subsequently shifted to Delhi for further treatment. His driver and gunner were discharged after receiving medical aid.
A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the Fortuner skidding across the highway before crashing.
Local residents and passersby stopped to help, while a police team reached the spot after being alerted about the accident. The injured were taken to a hospital.
Bhawan Bahadurpur Station House Officer Himanshu Chaudhary said the accident occurred opposite Potakabulpur village. The vehicle was damaged in the crash and, after a technical examination, was handed over to the MLA’s family, he said.
Rupendra Kumar, an associate of the MLA who answered a call on his phone, said the accident occurred while Lodhi was returning from Lucknow and travelling towards Delhi.
“The vehicle suddenly skidded after one of its tyres burst. The driver lost control, and the SUV crashed into a roadside pole,” Kumar said, adding that the MLA was undergoing treatment in the Delhi hospital’s intensive care unit.
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