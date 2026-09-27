UP MLA Chandrapal Singh Lodhi injured as car crashes on Ganga Expressway

A video circulating on social media showed the Fortuner skidding across the highway before crashing. (Screengrab enhanced using AI)

Uttar Pradesh MLA Chandra Pal Lodhi was injured after his Fortuner SUV met with an accident on the Ganga Expressway in the Bulandshahr area on Saturday, the police said.

The first-time BJP MLA, who represents Debai in Bulandshahr district, has been admitted to a Delhi hospital for treatment.

The police said the accident occurred when the MLA’s vehicle skidded on the expressway, where heavy rain had reportedly led to waterlogging in some stretches.

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The MLA, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained injuries to his face and other body parts. He was subsequently shifted to Delhi for further treatment. His driver and gunner were discharged after receiving medical aid.